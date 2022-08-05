Ram temple: Special puja, decoration mark second anniversary of bhoomi pujan

The Ram Janmabhoomi campus wore a festive look and was decorated with flowers on the second anniversary of the Ram temple’s bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presided over the bhoomi pujan on August 5, 2020.

The makeshift temple of Ram Lalla was decorated with “phool bangla jhankhi” (a floral arrangement) to mark the occasion.

Acharya Satyendra Das, head priest of the makeshift temple, performed a special puja ceremony with Vedic rituals. The deity Ram Lalla (the infant Ram) was offered special prasad on the occasion.

Devotees in large numbers also turned up at Ram Janmabhoomi to pay obeisance to the deity.

In the evening, diyas (earthen lamps) were lit across Ayodhya, including at Karsevak Puram, Ram Janmabhoomi and other temples, to mark the occasion.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, was not present in Ayodhya but another member Anil Mishra represented the Trust on the occasion.

He said 17,000 granite blocks from Karnataka will be used in the temple construction work. “The main entrance of Ram Mandir will be east facing and a common facility centre for devotees will also come up along with the temple,” Mishra said.

Mishra also spoke about the foundation work of the Ram temple which has now been completed.

According to the Trust, around 40% of the construction work has been completed. The Trust has estimated ₹1100 crore as construction cost of Ram temple.

Along with Ram temple, several mega projects are in full swing in Ayodhya. They include Ayodhya International Airport, New Ayodhya township spread over 1200 acres, Ayodhya railway station, road widening project and ring road.

DEPUTY CM VISITS AYODHYA

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak attended a religious ceremony at Hindu Dham ashram in Ayodhya on Friday. Ram Vilas Vedanti, head of the ashram, had organised the event.

Raghav Das Vedanti was appointed as successor designate of Ram Vilas Vedanti on the occasion.

Pathak also paid obeisance to Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi temple.