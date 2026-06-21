Ram temple the ‘national temple’ of new India: Yogi

Amid the Ram temple donation controversy, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hailed the Ram temple in Ayodhya as the “national temple” of a new India.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Jhansi on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO)

Describing the Ram temple as a landmark in India’s resurgence, he said it symbolised the country’s growing self-confidence and cultural renaissance.

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He was addressing the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Conference’ at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium in Jhansi.

His remarks came a day after he spoke for the first time on the issue on Friday and indicated the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has a free hand to conduct the ongoing probe.

On Saturday, he said the collective efforts of 140 crore Indians under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership enabled the country to achieve “historic milestones,” including the removal of colonial-era symbols and the construction of the Ram Temple.

According to a press statement, the chief minister said the Ram temple was more than a shrine dedicated to Ram Lalla, it is the “national temple of a magnificent and new India.”

Referring to the tradition of Ram Raja in Orchha, Adityanath said medieval-era poet-saint Tulsidas played a key role in preserving Indian culture and faith during foreign rule.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, during his visit to Jhansi, the CM reached the Circuit House on Saturday evening where he inaugurated five suites and a 10-bed dormitory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, during his visit to Jhansi, the CM reached the Circuit House on Saturday evening where he inaugurated five suites and a 10-bed dormitory. {{/usCountry}}

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The five suites at the Circuit House were developed for VVIP/VIP guests, while the 10-bed dormitory facility was created for staff members. Following the inauguration, he conducted an on-site inspection of the Circuit House and reviewed the progress of development works with officials. Public representatives and officials welcomed him upon his arrival at the Circuit House. Present on the occasion were Legislative Council Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh, mayor Bihari Lal Arya, MLAs Rajeev Singh and Ravi Sharma, Uttar Pradesh Gau Seva Aayog Chairman Shyam Bihari Gupta, among others.

(With agency inputs)