Ram Temple Trust starts tent city construction with Vedic rituals

Lucknow: The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust on Thursday started construction work of tent city in Ayodhya with Vedic rituals for people who will come to Ayodhya for opening ceremony of Ram Temple in January next year.

In the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration) ceremony, idol of Ram Lalla will be placed in the sanctum-sanctorum of Ram temple and thereafter it will be opened for devotees. (Pic for representation)

The tent city will come up on 25 acres at Bagh Bijaise area and will have the capacity to accommodate 25,000 people. The Trust had purchased this land in 2021-22.

The Trust has also started making preparations for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla which is proposed in January next year.

“The tent city will have the capacity to accommodate 25000 people. These preparations are being done for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla,” said Anil Mishra, member of the Trust.

The tent city will have all facilities to take care of devotees.It will also have a community kitchen, medical centre and ambulance service.

The Trust has also decided to invite non-resident Indians (NRIs) to Ayodhya after January 26 next year to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla in the newly constructed Ram temple.

Several members of the Trust, including Anil Mishra and VHP leader Sharad Sharma, were present at the ceremony.

