Ram temple: Vedic rituals for Pran-Pratishtha ceremony from Jan 16

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ram temple in Ayodhya will start on January 16, 2024—a week before the main ceremony. Vedic priest from Varanasi Lakshmi Kant Dixit will perform main rituals of consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla between 12noon and 12.45pm on Jan 22. (Sourced)

After consultation with astrologers and Vedic priests, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram temple between 12noon and 12.45pm on that day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the Pran- Pratishtha ceremony. Along with the PM, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Baghwat will also be present at the event.

“The Trust has invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the Pran- Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla,” Champat Rai, general secretary, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, informed media persons on Thursday.

The Trust has also invited 2,500 prominent people from all walks of life, including scientists, Param Vir Chakra awardees and their family members, family members of deceased karsevaks and artistes. Family members of those who have played a vital role in the Ram temple movement have also been invited.

“We have also invited more than 100 owners of newspapers and news channels,” said Rai. “As per availability of space on Ram Janmabhoomi campus, people have been invited for the ceremony. Guests will have to bring their Aadhaar cards,” Rai added.

“Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the ceremony as part of protocol (to attend Prime Minister),” Rai said.” The invited guests will be able to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla only after the PM leaves,” he said.

“The guests will have to sit for around three hours at Ram Janmabhoomi,” Rai added. The temple will be opened for devotees from January 23. Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has also issued an appeal to elderly heads of various sects to come to Ayodhya in February instead of January due to cold weather conditions.

Kangana prays to Ram Lalla

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut paid obeisance to Ram Lalla and visited under construction Ram temple in Ayodhya on Thursday (October 26). Ranaut addressed construction workers and credited them for bringing up the Ram temple.

