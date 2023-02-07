Ramcharitmanas row: NSA invoked against two arrested in Lucknow

Two of the five accused people arrested and booked last Monday for allegedly burning the copies of Ramcharitmanas have been booked under the National Security Act (NSA) on Monday, said police.

The accused allegedly burnt the copies of Ramcharitmanas near Awas Vikas office under PGI police station limits.

Two prime accused Salim, son of Abdul Hasan and Satyendra Kushwaha, son of Gurudayal Kushwaha, were charged under sub-section 2 of section 3 of NSA by the order of district magistrate and continue to face detention in the Lucknow Jail “to prevent them from taking part in such actions which are contrary to the maintenance of public order”, said PGI police on Sunday.

A complaint was lodged by BJP leader Satnam Singh Lavi against the five accused – Satyendra Kushwaha, Yash Pal Singh, Devendra Pratap Yadav, Suresh Singh Yadav, and Md Saleem – after which an FIR was lodged in the case and they were arrested and booked by the Lucknow Police on January 30.

“The accused were arrested on Monday and booked under IPC sections 120b, 142, 143, 153a, 295a, 295, 298, 504(2), and 506, and sent to judicial custody” said Hridesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (East) on Monday.

On Sunday, a group of five people belonging to an outfit called All-India OBC Mahasabha activists burnt copies of the Ramcharitmanas in the Vrindavan Yojana area. “There are certain chaupais (verses) which are against Shudras. We strongly oppose it. Such negative portrayal of Shudras or Dalits, as they are called, is not acceptable,” the protestors had said while demanding the government remove the objectionable verses from the Ramcharitmanas.