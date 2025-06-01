Rampur DM’s court cancels arms licences of Azam Khan’s wife, son

The court of the Rampur district magistrate (DM) has cancelled the arms licences of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s wife Dr Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam on the grounds of their criminal convictions. Senior SP leader Azam Khan’s wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam. (FILE PHOTO)

The decision comes amid a series of legal troubles for the influential political family from Rampur.

The arms licences were cancelled on the basis of police reports. Government advocate Prem Kishore Pandey said a report for cancellation of arms licence against Dr Tazeen Fatima and Abdullah Azam was earlier given to the district magistrate by the Rampur superintendent of police on January 1, 2022 under Section 17 of the Arms Act.

Azam Khan, a former minister, is currently lodged in Sitapur Jail. Dr Tazeen Fatima, a former Rajya Sabha MP, and former MLA Abdullah Azam are out on bail. All three had previously been convicted in a case related to Abdullah Azam possessing two birth certificates.

The Rampur DM’s court, after considering the ongoing criminal cases and the convictions, on Friday ordered the revocation of their .32 bore revolver licenses. This decision was the outcome of proceedings that began in 2022, following a recommendation by the police to cancel the trio’s arms licences due to their involvement in criminal cases.

According to official records, 108 criminal cases have been registered against Azam Khan. Out of these, 71 cases are still under trial, and he has been convicted in five. Dr Tazeen Fatima faces 44 pending cases. She was convicted in the dual birth certificate matter and sentenced to ten years in prison, though she remains out on bail. Abdullah Azam has 45 cases registered against him. He has been convicted in both the dual birth certificate case and a riot-related case by a Moradabad court.

The DM’s court cited these criminal records and convictions as the primary reason for the licence cancellations.

In 2019, the administration revoked three arms licences held by Azam Khan after multiple criminal complaints surfaced. Khan had challenged the decision in the Allahabad high court, where he was granted temporary relief.