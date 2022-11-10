Rampur Sadar bypoll notification to be issued on Friday, voting on December 5

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday announced the revised schedule for the Rampur Sadar assembly that will be held on December 5 as declared earlier.

While the notification for the Rampur Sadar bypoll will be issued on Friday (November 11), the one for Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Khatauli assembly seats was issued on Thursday.

The polling for all the three seats will be held on December 5 and the counting of votes will be done on December 8.

A writ petition, Mohammad Azam Khan Versus Election Commission of India and others, was filed before the Supreme Court, secretary, ECI, Sanjeev Kumar Prasad said in a press statement.

The Supreme Court heard the matter on Wednesday and directed the additional sessions judge, Rampur, to prepone the hearing on Azam Khan’s application for stay of conviction, take it up on November 10 and dispose of the application on the same day.

The gazette notification for declaring the election schedule for the Rampur Sadar assembly seat may be issued on or after November 11, depending on the outcome of the application for stay of conviction, the Supreme Court said in its order on Wednesday.

The additional sessions judge Rampur heard the matter and did not grant stay, Prasad said.

The EC, after considering the matter and having due regard to the order of the Supreme Court and order passed by additional session judge, Rampur, has decided to revise the schedule for Rampur, he said.

According to the revised schedule, November 18 is the last date for filing nominations for the Rampur Sadar assembly seat and scrutiny will be done on November 19. November 21 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature. on December 8, Prasad said.

As for Mainpuri and Khatauli, no nomination papers were filed on the first day on Thursday. November 17 is the last date for filing nominations for these two seats.

The scrutiny will be done on November 18. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers in Mainpuri and Khatauli is November 21.

The model code of conduct has been enforced in Rampur, Mainpuri and Muzaffarnagar districts with the announcement of the schedule for the bypolls in the three constituencies — Rampur Sadar, Mainpuri and Khatauli.