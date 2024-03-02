Ramrajya is all about good governance: U.P. CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the increasing use of technology in government work is bringing about rapid changes in the lives of common people and that Ramrajya is all about good governance, ensuring every citizen’s access to welfare schemes without bias. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath handing over the symbolic key to a beneficiary of a govt scheme in Lucknow on March 2. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

He made these remarks while addressing an event organised by the food and civil supply and the rural development departments jointly at Lok Bhavan here. “Reforms in every aspect of life, aligned with PM Modi’s vision, have not only increased transparency but are also contributing towards ending corruption,” Yogi added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The CM inaugurated 1100 Annapurna Bhavans and launched electronic weighing scale-linked e-POS machines at 79,000 fair price shops under the public distribution system (PDS) across the state on the occasion. “Before 2014, those in need did not get ration. They had ration cards in their names, but the ration would be distributed elsewhere. In fact, before 2017, there were deaths due to hunger in several districts of the state,” he said.

“However, we have now started using technology such as e-POS machines and electronic weighing machines. This has led to extensive reforms in the distribution of rations. Reforms have been carried out by the food and civil supply department and around 80,000 ration quota shops in the state are benefiting approximately 15 crore beneficiaries,” the CM added. Referring to the technology-based food distribution system, ogi said that it had not only solved the problem of hunger but also ended corruption in the system.

“Earlier, once the ration left the FCI warehouses, it would disappear midway. But now it is being monitored from Lucknow itself to ensure that the ration actually reaches the allocated quota shop. This change is in line with the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” (development for all)”. This is Modi ji’s mantra which is visible at the ground level”, he said.

Speaking about the 1100 Annapurna Bhavans, the CM said that they had now become permanent structures for the ration quota. Even if the shopkeeper changes, the ration shops would remain the same. Apart from ration, these Annapurna Bhavans will provide other facilities as well, including affordable generic medicines and other essential household items.

Yogi said that warehouses for ration will also be present here. Additionally, there will be a common service centre where services like birth, death, income certificates and caste certificates can be obtained. Currently, the initiative is starting with 1100 shops and soon this arrangement will be extended to the 80,000 ration quota shops across the state.

The CM mentioned that the government was soon going to take some more significant steps. “The work of Aadhaar seeding of every ration card is underway. Family IDs for every individual are being prepared which will determine the facilities received by each family member, making it easy to identify and allocate services,” he added.

The CM also handed over symbolic keys of Annapurna Bhavans to 10 fair price vendors of the state. Among them were Jaglal from Lucknow, Ashok Kumar and Dhirendra Vikram from Rae Bareli, Rekha Devi and Puspha Devi from Barabanki, Lokai Prasad and Malti Devi from Unnao, Anjani Kumar and Jitendra from Hardoi and Mohammad Niyaz Khan from Sitapur. The CM also provided ration kits to the beneficiaries on the occasion.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya; state minister for food and civil supplies Satish Chandra Sharma; state minister for rural development Vijay Laxmi Gautam; chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and principal secretary, food and civil supplies, Alok Kumar were among others present in the programme.