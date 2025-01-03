Ready to be sacked, will not resign: Ashish Patel

Uttar Pradesh technical education minister and Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader Ashish Patel on Thursday asserted that he is ready to be sacked, but will not resign from his ministerial post. Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader Ashish Patel (HT file)

Patel, who is also husband of Union minister Anupriya Patel, is facing corruption allegations levelled by Sirathu MLA Pallavi Patel of the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), a rival faction of Apna Dal (Sonelal). Apna Dal(S) is an ally of the NDA.

Pallavi, who is Anupriya’s sister, has accused Ashish Patel of corruption in the appointment of departmental heads in the technical education department. She staged a protest in the assembly on the issue during the recently concluded winter session.

On Thursday, Patel alleged that he was under threat of an attack from the Special Task Force, a state police unit.

“Those who are afraid and have done something wrong resign. Sack me, if you want but I will not resign,” Patel told reporters here.

“Your name is Special Task Force. My name is Ashish Patel, and you are used to shooting people in the legs. I dare you to shoot me in the chest if you have strength,” Patel said.

Ashish Patel alleged there was a conspiracy behind these accusations.

His wife and Apna Dal (S) national president Anupriya Patel said the party will fight the accusations.

“Conspiracy against any worker will not be tolerated, and we will give a befitting reply to the conspirators,” Anupriya Patel said.

Ashish Patel on December 15 said he would resign only if he is asked to do so by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Tuesday, he said on X, “Despite promotions being done on the basis of the recommendation of the Departmental Promotion Committee headed by the most honest IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh and the then principal secretary, Technical Education, Shri M. Devraj and consensus at the top level, the continuous media trial for political character assassination is unacceptable.”