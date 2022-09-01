Real estate sector gaining momentum in non-NCR region: UP RERA
The real estate sector is gaining momentum outside the national capital region (NCR) while Lucknow, Varanasi and Gorakhpur are turning out to be favourite destinations for developers in new projects.
In the last one year, Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has registered 139 new projects in non-NCR districts across the state. During this period, 74 new projects were registered in the NCR.
According to UP RERA chairman Rajive Kumar, the real estate sector in non-NCR is gaining momentum as far as registration of new projects is concerned. Demand for new homes in the state capital is increasing as more people from eastern Uttar Pradesh want to settle in Lucknow, say real estate experts.
While Varanasi and Gorakhpur are witnessing new boom in real estate sector as the former being PM Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency and the latter U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s political turf.
Varanasi and Gorakhpur represent two different regions of eastern Uttar Pradesh and both are witnessing large scale development work due to representations of the region by political heavyweights.
According to experts, for people of eastern Uttar Pradesh first preference is Lucknow till date. Of late, Varanasi and Gorakhpur have also figured in the list of favoured destinations for them. While those living in western Uttar Pradesh prefer Gautam Buddh Nagar, Delhi, Ghaziabad and NCR region of Haryana, experts add.
Of 2,056 registered ongoing projects, 1300 projects (64.70%) projects have been completed, said UP RERA officials. Out of 987 (48%) ongoing projects in 67 districts of non-NCR, 399 projects (19.4 %) are in Lucknow.
Out of 1211 new projects, 452 projects (37%) are in NCR and 759 projects (63%) are in non-NCR. The share of NCR in ongoing projects is 52.5 percent while in new projects it is 37.5 percent only.
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
