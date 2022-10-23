Recruitment, sacking of teachers in pvt recognised U.P. schools not sans BSAs’ nod

The arbitrariness of management will no longer work in the appointment and termination of teachers in private schools recognised by the basic education department.

Director, basic education, Shubha Singh has instructed all the basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) to follow rules in this regard. She said strict action should be taken against the erring management.

These instructions have been issued by the director, basic education, after Primary Schools Teachers’ Association raised an objection to the alleged arbitrariness.

Shubha Singh it should be ensured by the BSAs that any action regarding the appointment and termination of the service of teachers in private recognised schools was done as per the provisions given in the Rules 1975 and Rules 1978.

Recruitment and termination of service of teachers in recognised private schools cannot be done without prior permission of BSAs.