Recruitments are fair, transparent now: Yogi

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Friday that the state government was conducting recruitments for various government posts in a transparent and fair manner. Jobs were being given on the basis of merit and not on recommendation, he said.

Five lakh youths got government jobs in five and a half years through transparent process. The unemployment rate in UP had declined from 18-19% in 2016 to 2.7% in 2022, he said.

While giving appointment letters to 332 excise constables in a programme organized in the Lok Bhwan auditorium, the CM said it was a matter of pride and happiness that appointment letters had been given to 109 women constables during the auspicious Shardiya Navratri.

The state government had installed 33 new distilleries in five and a half years. The distilleries also produced alcohol, which was used in medicines and in laboratories, he said.

Yogi said by the end of this financial year, the excise department would collect ₹42,000 crore as revenue, whereas during review it was found that in 2017, the department collected ₹12,000 crore as revenue against a target of ₹14,000 crore. The revenue had increased despite the state government order to not run liquor outlets near state highways, intersections of localities and hospitals, he said.

The revenue had increased with reforms in the excise department and use of technology. This had been achieved with the contribution of the employees of the department. Uttar Pradesh was at number one position in ethanol and alcohol production, he said.

The state government had cleared ₹1.80,000 crore arrears to sugarcane farmers in the past five years. An investment of ₹10,000 crores had been made in the distillery industry. One lakh jobs were given directly and 10 lakhs through indirect employment. With improvement in law and order, U.P. had also attracted investment, he said.

The CM said the state government was pursuing the policy of zero- tolerance against crime and criminals. Those who put the lives of the common man in danger through supply of spurious liquor were behind bars today. In the past five and a half years, the excise department had curbed supply of illicit liquor and black-marketing, he said.

The state government had connected 1.61 crore people with employment. With ODOP and Vishwakarma Shram Samman, 60 lakh youths were linked to self-employment, he said.

During the distribution of appointment letters, the CM told the constables that they would give the right direction to the society. The constables would curb spurious liquor, increase revenue and take action against those involved in illicit liquor racket, he said.