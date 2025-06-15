Recruits to start training at 112 centres from June 20

The 60,244 UP Police constable recruits, who will get their appointment letters from Union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Sunday, will be trained at as many as 112 training centres set up across the state, confirmed senior police officials on Saturday. Police recruits get ready to leave for the state capital to attend a ceremony where they will be given their appointment letters, in Prayagraj on Saturday. (HT)

In March 2020, when the state carried out a similar exercise, the 49,568 police constable recruits, which included 5,966 women, got their training at centres in Uttar Pradesh and other states as well.

“This time, 112 training centres have been set up. They’ve been equipped with all required facilities and can accommodate 60,250 recruits at a time. The selected constables will begin their training on June 20. The process will be completed in three phases, which will last about 13 months,” the officials said.

Director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna explained: “As many as 11,000 police recruits, of whom 7,300 are men and 3,700 women, will be trained at 10 organisational institutes, which include police training colleges (PTCs), police training schools (PTS) and recruits training centres (RTCs). Similarly, 4,700 other recruits, among whom 1,500 are women, will be trained at centres set up at seven police commissionerates in the state; as many as 29,950 recruits, among whom 5,200 are women and the remaining men, will get their training at 66 districts under eight police zones. The rest 14,600 recruits–12,950 men and 1,650 women–will be trained at centres set up at 29 Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) units.”

“Moradabad Police Academy has been kept as a reserve for the process,” the DGP added.

Another senior police official said the state had two PTCs in Moradabad and Sitapur, six PTS in Moradabad, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Sultanpur, Unnao and Jalaun and an armed PTC and police training school in Sitapur. Additionally, the state has permanent RTCs in 33 PAC battalions and temporary RTCs set up in 66 districts.

He added each recruit began his or her career in the force with a month-long basic training at junior training centres or JTCs, after which they were allotted districts.

These districts are assigned as per the vacancies available. During this period, constables get their uniforms stitched, bank and ESI accounts opened, and are taught the basics of police discipline and conduct. Following this, they undergo a nine-month-long training at centres during which they study police laws, receive physical training and participate in parades and drills. Once this part of the training is completed, constables return to their allotted districts for a three-month-long practical training. This is where they learn the real groundwork, after which they will get their regular postings.

The recruitment drive began in December 2023. It was completed under Rajeev Krishna, who was named the director of UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) after the removal of Renuka Mishra from the post following a question paper leak of the written exam held on February 17 and 18 last year. The state government cancelled the written examination on February 24 and directed that it be reconducted within six months. The exam was finally conducted in August 2024 under heightened security.