Reducing gender gap: South Asia shows progress, but long-term policy commitment required, LU study finds

A recent study by the economics department of Lucknow University found that gender inequality in South Asia gradually decreased between 2003 and 2022. Improvements in health services—such as improved maternity health services, increased life expectancy, and reduced child mortality—have played a significant role in reducing this gap. Graph depicting the GDI parameters from 2003 to 2022 (Sourced)

Despite improvements in health and education, the study highlights that women’s labour market participation remains a major challenge in South Asia.

Social perceptions that domestic work and care-giving are primarily women’s responsibility, lack of adequate childcare facilities, and safety concerns limit women’s economic participation.

LU faculty member prof Roli Misra said increasing women’s participation in the workforce is essential not only for gender equality but also for economic development and inclusive growth.

“The study recommends that governments should take strong policy measures to reduce gender inequality, including increasing girls’ access to secondary and higher education, strengthening health infrastructure, creating secure and flexible employment opportunities for women, and investing in childcare and social infrastructure,” Misra said.

The study analysed gender disparities in eight South Asian countries: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, and the Maldives.

“In order to understand these differences, we developed a new index called the Gender Disparity Index (GDI), which measures the gap between men and women in three key areas: health, education, and labour market participation. This type of region-specific index focused on South Asia has not been developed before, making this study an important contribution to research on gender inequality in the region,” said Misra.

Out of eight countries analysed, Maldives, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka emerged as the best performers in reducing gender inequality. These countries have consistently invested in health and education, expanding opportunities for women and leading to better development outcomes.

India, Bangladesh, and Nepal fall into the middle category of the index, showing some improvement in the gender gap.

“In India, government initiatives such as the Janani Suraksha Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Matra Vandana Yojana, and various skill development programmes have contributed to improving women’s health and education. The Gender Inclusion Fund launched under the National Education Policy 2020 is an important step towards ensuring equal opportunities in education,” said Misra.

However, the study also shows that gender inequality remains relatively high in Pakistan and Afghanistan, primarily due to patriarchal social structures, limited educational opportunities for girls, and social and institutional barriers to women’s mobility and employment. Afghanistan, in particular, ranks lowest in the region in terms of gender inequality.

The authors also emphasise the importance of gender-responsive budgeting to ensure that government spending promotes women’s well-being and their socio-economic empowerment.

“South Asia has made significant progress in reducing the gender gap over the past two decades, but achieving true gender equality requires long-term policy commitment, institutional reforms, and changes to social norms that still limit women’s participation in economic and public life,” said Vishnu Kumar, a researcher in the department of economics.