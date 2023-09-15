News / Cities / Lucknow News / Re-establish electricity board : U.P. power men demand on Engineers’ Day

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 15, 2023 10:30 PM IST

They raised the demand in a function organised by them to celebrate the 162nd birth anniversary of India’s pioneering civil engineer M Visvesvaraya (1861-1962) in Lucknow

Power engineers of Uttar Pradesh on Friday reiterated their demand for the re-establishment of the UP State Electricity Board (UPSEB) by integrating all the energy corporations that were carved out of it when the board was unbundled in January 2000.

A function was organised by UP power men to celebrate the birth anniversary of India’s pioneering civil engineer M Visvesvaraya in Lucknow on September 15. (Sourced)
They raised the demand in a function organised by them to celebrate the 162nd birth anniversary of India’s pioneering civil engineer M Visvesvaraya (1861-1962) here. His birthday is observed as the Engineers’ Day in India every year on September 15 to honour engineers’ contribution to the nation building.

Addressing the function, All-India Power Engineers’ Federation (AIPEF) chairman Shailendra Dubey said the government must take a lesson from the failure of the experiments of corporatisation and privatisation of the energy sector and take steps to re-establish the UPSEB for better results.

“Re-establishment of the UPSEB and elimination of dependence on private houses will enable the government to achieve its goal of providing 24X 7 power to all,” he said. UP Rajya Vidyut Abhiyanta Sangh general secretary Jitendra Singh Gurjar demanded the government to enact a special law to provide security to power engineers.

