Re-establish electricity board : U.P. power men demand on Engineers’ Day
They raised the demand in a function organised by them to celebrate the 162nd birth anniversary of India’s pioneering civil engineer M Visvesvaraya (1861-1962) in Lucknow
Power engineers of Uttar Pradesh on Friday reiterated their demand for the re-establishment of the UP State Electricity Board (UPSEB) by integrating all the energy corporations that were carved out of it when the board was unbundled in January 2000.
They raised the demand in a function organised by them to celebrate the 162nd birth anniversary of India’s pioneering civil engineer M Visvesvaraya (1861-1962) here. His birthday is observed as the Engineers’ Day in India every year on September 15 to honour engineers’ contribution to the nation building.
Addressing the function, All-India Power Engineers’ Federation (AIPEF) chairman Shailendra Dubey said the government must take a lesson from the failure of the experiments of corporatisation and privatisation of the energy sector and take steps to re-establish the UPSEB for better results.
“Re-establishment of the UPSEB and elimination of dependence on private houses will enable the government to achieve its goal of providing 24X 7 power to all,” he said. UP Rajya Vidyut Abhiyanta Sangh general secretary Jitendra Singh Gurjar demanded the government to enact a special law to provide security to power engineers.
- Topics
- Uttar Pradesh