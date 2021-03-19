'Reform, perform, transform': UP CM Adityanath on completion of 4 years in power

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a gathering to mark the completion of four years of his government on Friday. The mantra of 'reform, perform, transform' adopted by the government took the state out of its 'laggard' condition to make its economy the second biggest in the country, he said.

Accusing the previous regimes of not taking initiative to improve the state's condition, he said, "This is the same UP where earlier, no festival could be celebrated peacefully. On the contrary, there have been no riots in the state in the last four years."

The government brought about extensive police reforms, he claimed, adding that it introduced a zero tolerance policy against crime and brought it down by 44 to 60 per cent in various categories.

"We see positive results in all sectors, be it agriculture or MSMEs. The per capita income has doubled. Rural connectivity and interstate connectivity has improved," he added.

Further, the CM said the government focused on improving the education standard in the state. "Our government brought about extensive changes in education. The state was known for students copying in exams and we put an end to it and even improved infrastructure."

"For students who were preparing for competitive exams and needed coaching, we brought in the Mukhya Mantri Abhidaya Yojna. As many as 18 lakh students are already connected with it," he said, claiming that 18 Atal residential schools and 30 new medical colleges were also opened in these years.