Refused money for liquor, father kills son in UP

A man allegedly killed his only son after a scuffle between the two when the son refused to give him money for liquor.

Refused money for liquor, father kills son

“The accused Mata Prasad, 56, a resident of Gadiyana village under Mohanlalganj police station limits, killed his son Sandeep Prasad, 25, on Monday. However, he was nabbed by Lucknow police on Wednesday morning after a tiff off,” said police.

“Murder weapons such as a knife and an iron rod were recovered from his possession. An FIR under IPC sections 302 (murder) and Arms Act was lodged against the accused at Mohanlalganj police station,” said police in a press note.

Sandeep’s wife Mamta Devi said the accused Mata Prasad was a tippler and had sold out his ancestral property and often used to ask money from his son leading to a regular tussle between both. “He also asked Sandeep to sell my jewellery,” she said in her police complaint.

“The accused in an inebriated state asked his son to sell his wife’s jewellery to which he refused. This led to a scuffle between both father and son leading to Mata Prasad kiling his son Sandeep by attacking him with a sharp knife in his neck and with an iron rod in his head,” said Kuldeep Dubey, SHO, Mohanlalganj.