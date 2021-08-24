Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rehab university to introduce 7 new vocational courses
lucknow news

Rehab university to introduce 7 new vocational courses

The varsity will introduce seven new courses of vocational training, including visual arts, stock market awareness etc, along with six new co-curricular activities from the upcoming academic year.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 09:41 PM IST
The institution will also introduce credit-based marking system as per NEP-2020 (Pic for representation)

LUCKNOW Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University (DSMNRU) held its board meeting on Tuesday and decided to introduce changes in its syllabi as per the new National Education Policy (NEP-2020).

According to the university administration, the institute will introduce seven new courses of vocational training, including visual arts, stock market awareness etc, along with six new co-curricular activities for its students from the upcoming academic year.

The college will also introduce credit-based marking system as per NEP-2020 and allow students to opt for subjects from various faculties. As per National Education Policy, students will have to choose two major subjects and a minor subject in first year. Beside regular courses, the students will be motivated to take up vocational courses and participate in co-curricular activities, according to university officials.

It was also decided that the university will begin admission to PhD courses from the upcoming session. The university last enrolled PhD students in 2017.

Currently, the institution has over 7,000 students, of which around 1,200 are specially-abled.

