Light rains from today may bring mercury down: Met

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 29, 2023 12:47 AM IST

Lucknow, which falls in the central region, may experience slight fall in its temperatures after July 29

Some relief from heat and humid conditions is likely as the state capital may witness a slight dip in its daily temperatures and some rains from Saturday, weather officials said.

The maximum temperature the city recorded on Friday was 36.5 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 29.2 degrees Celsius even as the relative humidity hovered between 85% and 58%, the weather dept said. (Deepak Gupta/HT)
“The monsoon trough is shifting from west to east in the state. Southern parts of the state may also see some changes in the weather. Lucknow, which falls in the central region, will experience slight fall in its temperatures after July 29,” said Mohd Danish, a senior scientist at the meteorological department in the state capital.

The department predicted on Friday that Lucknow might experience generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain at some places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be 35 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, several districts such as Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Sonbhadra and Varanasi may see heavy rain activity, according to the department.

