Relief from hot conditions likely from March 4

The ‘unusual’ heat experienced in February in many parts of Uttar Pradesh will likely start subsiding from March 4 under the impact of fresh western disturbance on the western Himalayan region, the meteorological department has predicted.

Prayagraj saw its mercury rise to 35.2 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state and 5.7 degrees above normal (For representation)

On the last day of February, the state capital saw its maximum temperature rise to 32 degrees Celsius, which is 3.9 degrees above normal. Similarly, many other cities also witnessed similar conditions as they recorded temperatures five notches above normal.

Prayagraj saw its mercury rise to 35.2 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state and 5.7 degrees above normal. Varanasi (34.5), Agra (33.7), Jhansi (33.6), Kanpur (IAF) 33.4, Fursatganj 32.6, and Aligarh and Basti (32) too sizzled in the high temperatures.

Lucknow met in-charge Mohd Danish said, “Day temperatures will continue to soar for another day or two. Thereafter, they will come down.”