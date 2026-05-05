Lucknow, A spell of rainfall across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday led to a significant drop in maximum temperatures, with most parts of the state recording readings well below normal, according to the IMD.

Relief from intense heat in Uttar Pradesh as rainfall brings mercury down

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In the capital, the maximum temperature settled at 28.0 degrees Celsius, 11.4 notches below normal, while the minimum was recorded at 20.2 degrees Celsius, down by 3.4 degrees.

Rainfall was reported from several districts across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, with Etawah receiving 5.5 mm precipitation, Muzaffarnagar 7.0 mm and Agra 4.4 mm, while Jhansi recorded 3.5 mm. Light rainfall in trace amounts was also observed in places such as Hardoi, Varanasi, Orai, Sultanpur and Bareilly, indicating scattered precipitation activity across both western and eastern parts of the state.

Across the state, several cities reported a marked dip in daytime temperatures. Kanpur recorded a maximum of 29.4 degrees Celsius, 11.1 degrees below normal, while Etawah registered 30.0 degrees Celsius, 11.5 degrees below normal, along with 5.5 mm of rainfall. Barabanki and Basti also witnessed sharp departures of over 10 degrees below normal in maximum temperatures.

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{{^usCountry}} In eastern parts, Varanasi recorded maximum temperatures around 32 degrees Celsius, about 8 degrees below normal, while Prayagraj reported 33.6 degrees Celsius, nearly 7 degrees below average. Jhansi in Bundelkhand region recorded 35.0 degrees Celsius, about 6.9 degrees below normal, along with 3.5 mm rainfall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In eastern parts, Varanasi recorded maximum temperatures around 32 degrees Celsius, about 8 degrees below normal, while Prayagraj reported 33.6 degrees Celsius, nearly 7 degrees below average. Jhansi in Bundelkhand region recorded 35.0 degrees Celsius, about 6.9 degrees below normal, along with 3.5 mm rainfall. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The India Meteorological Department said rain or thundershowers are very likely at isolated places across the state over the next 24 hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The India Meteorological Department said rain or thundershowers are very likely at isolated places across the state over the next 24 hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lucknow and adjoining areas are expected to witness a partly cloudy sky with chances of thunder development, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 31 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lucknow and adjoining areas are expected to witness a partly cloudy sky with chances of thunder development, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 31 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The weather office has issued warnings for thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by gusty winds. Wind speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh, while eastern parts may experience stronger winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, along with the possibility of hail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The weather office has issued warnings for thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by gusty winds. Wind speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh, while eastern parts may experience stronger winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, along with the possibility of hail. {{/usCountry}}

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Several districts, including Prayagraj, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh and Ballia, are likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds. Hailstorm activity is expected at isolated places in districts such as Gorakhpur, Deoria, Mathura and Kannauj.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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