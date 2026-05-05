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Relief from intense heat in Uttar Pradesh as rainfall brings mercury down

Relief from intense heat in Uttar Pradesh as rainfall brings mercury down

Published on: May 05, 2026 08:13 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, A spell of rainfall across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday led to a significant drop in maximum temperatures, with most parts of the state recording readings well below normal, according to the IMD.

Relief from intense heat in Uttar Pradesh as rainfall brings mercury down

In the capital, the maximum temperature settled at 28.0 degrees Celsius, 11.4 notches below normal, while the minimum was recorded at 20.2 degrees Celsius, down by 3.4 degrees.

Rainfall was reported from several districts across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, with Etawah receiving 5.5 mm precipitation, Muzaffarnagar 7.0 mm and Agra 4.4 mm, while Jhansi recorded 3.5 mm. Light rainfall in trace amounts was also observed in places such as Hardoi, Varanasi, Orai, Sultanpur and Bareilly, indicating scattered precipitation activity across both western and eastern parts of the state.

Across the state, several cities reported a marked dip in daytime temperatures. Kanpur recorded a maximum of 29.4 degrees Celsius, 11.1 degrees below normal, while Etawah registered 30.0 degrees Celsius, 11.5 degrees below normal, along with 5.5 mm of rainfall. Barabanki and Basti also witnessed sharp departures of over 10 degrees below normal in maximum temperatures.

Several districts, including Prayagraj, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh and Ballia, are likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds. Hailstorm activity is expected at isolated places in districts such as Gorakhpur, Deoria, Mathura and Kannauj.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Relief from intense heat in Uttar Pradesh as rainfall brings mercury down
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Relief from intense heat in Uttar Pradesh as rainfall brings mercury down
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