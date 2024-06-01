Remain vigilant against BJP’s ‘lies and exit polls’: Akhilesh tells cadres

LUCKNOW On the eve of the last phase of polling, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday asked his party workers, candidates and office-bearers to remain “vigilant against the lies of the BJP” and “its exit polls”. Akhilesh Yadav, in the message, alleged that the BJP will start spreading lies soon after the polling is over on Saturday. (File Photo)

“Today, I am making an extremely important appeal to you. All of you should remain fully alert, vigilant and cautious during the voting tomorrow, and also in the days after the voting, till the counting of votes is over and you receive the certificate of victory. Do not get misled by the BJP,” Akhilesh Yadav wrote in Hindi on X.

In the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, polling will be held in 13 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh on June 1 between 7am and 6pm.

“Actually, I am making this appeal because the BJP people have made a plan that as soon as the elections are over, they will start getting their ‘media group (media mandali)’ to say on various channels that the BJP has got a lead of around 300 seats, which is completely false,” he wrote and asked the cadres not to believe any such claim.

Yadav also alleged that the BJP can “rig the counting”, saying: “In such a situation, the question will arise in your mind that what will the BJP get by lying for two-three days when the INDIA Alliance government is going to be formed. Let me tell you that by spreading such lies, the BJP people want to demoralise all of you, so that your enthusiasm is reduced and you people do not remain alert and active on the day of counting. Taking advantage of this, the BJP can rig the counting in connivance with some corrupt officials.”

Citing the poll rigging in the Chandigarh mayoral election, he said: “Remember, those BJP members who can have the audacity to rig the Chandigarh mayor election in front of the cameras installed by the court, can resort to any kind of fraud to win the election. That is why this alertness is necessary,” he wrote.