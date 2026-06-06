Remain vigilant against those who harm nature and water resources, says Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said people must remain vigilant against the land, forest and mining mafia and smugglers who harm nature and water resources.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath planting a sapling on the occasion of World Environment Day in Lucknow on Friday. (HT Photo)

He was addressing a symposium organised by the forest department on the World Environment Day even as the state marked the occasion with a massive plantation drive during which more than five crore (50 million) saplings were planted across Uttar Pradesh.

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“We are planting five crore saplings today while the Uttar Pradesh government has planted 242 crore (2.42 billion) saplings over the last nine years as part of the Van Mahotsav initiative,” Adityanath said.

He also said the world today is paying the price for neglecting the environment and stressed the need for collective efforts to protect nature.

In addition, the state government plans to plant 35 crore (350 million) saplings in July, he said. This is expected to take the state’s tally of plantations for the year above 40 crore (400 million).

He said people over 40 years of age can perceive the gradual degradation of the environment and the changes in weather patterns during their lifetime.

“All above the age of 40 can clearly feel the price the world is paying for environmental degradation. Compared to 25 years ago, there is now a shift of nearly one to one-and-a-half months in weather cycles. Since India and Uttar Pradesh have agriculture-based economies, farmers are the most affected by changes in weather patterns. Their income suffers, they face excessive rainfall or drought, and food security can come under threat. Unseasonal disasters are also warning signs,” the chief minister said.

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{{^usCountry}} “If there is water, there is a future, and if there are forests, there is life. The entire cycle of life is interconnected. Yet, humanity has neglected these resources the most,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If there is water, there is a future, and if there are forests, there is life. The entire cycle of life is interconnected. Yet, humanity has neglected these resources the most,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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He also said India’s ancient traditions emphasise the importance of protecting the environment.

“To address environmental challenges, people should study India’s traditional texts. Indian culture has always emphasised the relationship between humans and every living being. Lord Shiva wears a serpent around his neck and rides Nandi. Kartikeya rides a peacock, Lord Ganesh rides a mouse, and Goddess Durga rides a lion. Bulls have been worshipped throughout history, and the cow has been revered as the foundation of an agrarian economy. Snakes have traditionally been regarded as friends of farmers. All elements of life are interconnected,” he said.

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“India’s ancestors and sages had long cautioned humanity about environmental responsibilities. Indians consider themselves children of Mother Earth. Lord Ram, after the victory over Lanka, said to Lakshman, ‘Even though Lanka was made of gold, it did not appeal to me because one’s mother and motherland are greater than heaven itself.”

Lord Ram’s message remains relevant for every Indian even today, he said.

He also administered five pledges to the people of the state: Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, protect trees from miscreants and animals, conserve water, avoid the use of single-use plastic and adopt an environmentally sustainable lifestyle.

Senior officials, including principal secretary V Hekali Zhimomi, head of forest force Sunil Chaudhary and principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) Anuradha Vemuri were present.