A Varanasi court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking an order to police to lodge an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Sikh community during his visit to the USA in September this year. Remarks on Sikhs during US visit: Varanasi court dismisses plea seeking order for FIR against Rahul Gandhi

“The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban or a kada in India. Or he, as a Sikh, is going to be able to go to Gurdwara. That’s what the fight is about, and not just for him, but for all religions,” Rahul had said during his visit to the USA.

The court of additional chief judicial magistrate (fourth and MP-MLA) Neeraj Kumar Tripathi rejected the plea filed by former village head of Tilmapur Nageshwar Mishra on September 26.

Mishra in his plea sought an order to police to lodge an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, alleging that Gandhi’s statement on Sikh community was a conspiracy to incite civil war in India.