Remedial classes for weak class 9 to 12 students in U.P. govt schools

With a view to helping students improve their understanding of various subjects like science, mathematics, Hindi and English among others, the Uttar Pradesh secondary education department has decided to run remedial classes for weaker students of class 9 to 12, said an official of the department aware of the move.

These classes of three-and-a-half-months’ duration will be run from this month itself till January 15. More than 4.45 lakh students of government-run secondary school will benefit from it. The department has also identified 98,057 students of class 9 and 10 and 3,47,729 students of class 11 and 12 who will attend these classes.

In these remedial classes, special efforts will be made to help students improve in subjects like science, mathematics, Hindi and English in which the students are weak. “The department wants to improve results of the students studying in government schools and hence it was decided to start remedial classes,” the official said.

State project director of Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan Shambhu Kumar has issued guidelines in this regard. The department is trying to figure out the reasons for students studying in government-run schools getting less marks.

In these remedial classes, performance of students will be assessed three times. The first assessment will be done by October 10, the second evaluation will be done from November 5 to 12 and the third from December 27 to January 15.

During these classes, parents will be called and informed about the progress of the students, an official said. To take out 40 minutes daily for remedial classes, the principals have been asked to reduce the duration of each class by 5 minutes in the existing timetable.

To measure the learning outcome of students, the schools will be holding a quiz after each chapter. While remedial classes are meant for the weaker students, if any other student wishes to study voluntarily, they will be allowed to attend them.

If there are no teachers of any subject, arrangements will be made through district inspector of schools or basic shiksha adhikari to get the teacher of the subject concerned from the nearest aided, unaided or pre-secondary school.

Subjects to be covered

For class 9 and 10 students, attention will be given to science, mathematics, Hindi, English and social subjects. For class 11 and 12 students, the focus will be on maths, Hindi, English, chemistry, physics and biology

How weak students were identified

*If a student was found absent from class or if they have poor memory.

*If the student is a slow learner or lacks confidence. Whether they communicate with other students or not. Apart from this, the behaviour of the teacher towards the student

*Non-availability of the teacher of the subject concerned or any other reason was also taken into consideration.