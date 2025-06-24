Removal of meat shops near Lucknow airport ordered

Civic officials have been asked to remove meat shops near the airport here. Also, towers installed on high-rise buildings located on the approach road of the runway will be removed for smoother flight operations. (For representation)

These were the instructions of divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob to Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) at a meeting held to discuss issues related to airport and flight operations. Airport, Air Traffic Controller (ATC), Lucknow Development Authority, forest department and municipal corporation officials were also present.

An airport spokesperson said the administration was requested to help in the removal of four to five meat shops that were located near the airport. Their removal was mandatory from a security point of view, he said.

Responding to the request, the divisional commissioner directed LMC officials to take cognisance of the said meat shops and ensure their immediate removal. Also, LMC officials were asked to get stray dogs in the area sterilised.

In the meeting, airport officials said the city police commissioner had been requested ban laser lights and kite-flying within 10 km of the airport. Regarding this, Jacob asked officials to coordinate with the police department so that prompt action could be ensured in the matter.

LDA officials pulled up

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) officials were on Monday pulled up for neglecting the removal of encroachments on government land in Sector-A of the Basant Kunj Scheme.

On Monday, Jacob issued fresh instructions to LDA to clear the encroachments, and warned that strict action would be taken against both encroachers and officials if action was not taken immediately.

The divisional commissioner had visited the Basant Kunj project site on June 13, when she had ordered the immediate clearance of land occupied by mafias.