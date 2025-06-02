RENEWABLE POWER OBLIGATION: Regulator reprimands UPNEDA for data laxity

The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) has strongly reprimanded the state’s designated nodal agency, UPNEDA (Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency), for gross non-compliance and delays in furnishing Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) data. The power regulator has warned that the agency’s laxity could invite penalties for defaulting power entities and undermine clean energy goals. (Sourced)

RPO is a regulatory mandate requiring large electricity consumers to purchase a fixed share of their power from renewable sources like solar, wind, or biomass. It is aimed at cutting carbon emissions and promoting clean energy in the state. However, most entities are not meeting this obligation or the date on their meeting the obligation is not available.

In a suo motu order last week, the commission expressed dissatisfaction with UPNEDA’s handling of its responsibilities under the UPERC (Promotion of Green Energy through Renewable Purchase Obligation) Regulations, 2010.

“Despite repeated directions, the agency has failed to ensure timely and complete reporting from obligated entities—distribution licensees and large power consumers required to purchase a portion of their electricity from renewable sources,” it noted.

According to the order, UPNEDA has so far submitted compliance data for only 378 out of 509 obligated entities, that too only from 2019-20 onwards. This is despite the Commission’s earlier directive that data from 2010-11 onwards must be submitted, in line with statutory provisions.

“The compliances by UPNEDA have been really pathetic,” the order reads, underscoring that UPNEDA is still struggling to provide even the annual compliance data for all obligated entities, while the regulations mandate quarterly and yearly reporting

The commission also criticised UPNEDA’s inability to enforce compliance, revealing that nearly 35%-40% of the obligated entities are either non-compliant or only partially compliant. In such cases, UPNEDA should have filed petitions and ensured that show cause notices were issued for deferment or purchase of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), it said.

The commission reminded UPNEDA that its role as the State Nodal Agency is crucial for driving renewable energy adoption. The agency was supposed to monitor compliance and generate timely reports—functions that have been severely compromised due to data gaps and administrative inertia.

During the hearing, UPNEDA’s director Inderjit Singh appeared in person and informed the commission that data collection for the remaining entities was underway. However, the commission found the progress unsatisfactory and directed UPNEDA to submit a comprehensive compliance report covering all obligated entities from 2010-11 onward within a month.

In a move aimed at modernising the compliance process, the commission advised UPNEDA to launch an online portal to collect yearly, quarterly, and estimated RE requirement data. It also instructed the agency to update its website with information on registration and accreditation of renewable energy generators.

The commission has fixed July 8, 2025, as the next date of hearing. However, the personal appearance of the UPNEDA director has been dispensed with till further orders.