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Report flags illegal extraction of groundwater in UP, other states

NGT reviewed data submitted by CGWA and state/UT govts, which revealed over-exploitation of groundwater in multiple states and UTs, inadequate enforcement of regulatory guidelines and weak implementation of environmental compensation mechanisms for illegal extraction

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 05:46 am IST
By Pawan Dixit
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LUCKNOW The Central Ground Water Authority’s (CGWA) report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on groundwater in Uttar Pradesh has pointed out illegal extraction by housing, commercial complexes, industries and institutions.

The tribunal took suo motu note of news reports on groundwater levels going down to critical levels in several regions across the country, including Indo-Gangetic basin and north-western India falling into critically low levels. (Pic for representation)

The tribunal reviewed data submitted by the CGWA and state/UT governments, which revealed widespread over-exploitation of groundwater in multiple states and UTs, inadequate enforcement of regulatory guidelines and weak implementation of environmental compensation mechanisms for illegal extraction.

It took suo motu note of news reports on groundwater levels going down to critical levels in several regions across the country, including Indo-Gangetic basin and north-western India falling into critically low levels.

The tribunal reviewed the report during hearing of a case on April 23, related to groundwater reaching critical levels across the country. The NGT, principal bench, New Delhi, comprising chairman, Justice Prakash Shrivastava, expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad is hearing this case.

Citing this report, the NGT’s order (April 23, 2026) pointed out that action has been taken against illegal extraction of groundwater in the state. The report pointed out that 111 borewells have been sealed, 5.57 crore fine imposed and 0.89 crore recovered. The report also points out that no environmental compensations (EC) have been recovered by the state government.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Pawan Dixit

Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission

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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Report flags illegal extraction of groundwater in UP, other states
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Report flags illegal extraction of groundwater in UP, other states
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