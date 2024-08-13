Report, respond, save: Uttar Pradesh Police encourages citizens to report crimes, mishaps

UP 112--UP Police Intergrated Emergency Response Centre--on Monday launched its ‘Ek Pahal’ campaign that aims to sensitize people towards their social responsibility of informing the authorities after witnessing an accident, crime or an instance of domestic violence, elderly or child abuse. Director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar launched the campaign in an event at police headquarters on Monday. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Instead of just walking away, people should immediately call emergency helpline 112, officials said, adding the drive aimed at moving towards community policing.

UP 112 will appreciate and felicitate the first responders of a crisis, they added.

Director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar launched the campaign in an event at police headquarters on Monday.

While speaking on the occasion, the DGP said alert citizens make a safe and secure environment around them and this campaign will help to make the state a safer place for women, children and elderly. He said UP 112 has been working a lot to improve the law-and-order situation day by day by immediately responding to urgent calls and reaching the accident or crime scene as first responders from police.

He said the state police force, which has a strength of over 3.5 lakh civil police personnel, was among the world’s largest civil police force. He said the police response vehicles (PRV) of UP 112 had reduced the response time to around 9 and 10 minutes.

UP 112 additional director general (ADG) Neera Rawat stated that an individual’s sensitivity or empathy can help others, avert crimes, curb mischiefs happening with women and girls at public places, save human lives during medical emergency, stop child and elderly abuse as well as women subjected to domestic violence. “One call from an individual to UP112 can provide solutions to all problems and their identity will be kept secret,” she stressed.

She further said the UP112 initiated this campaign ‘Ek Pahal’ after witnessing and coming across so many incidents were commuters and passers-by stops to make videos on mobile phones or click photographs to share on their social media platforms but don’t think of helping people in crisis. “We are trying to make people aware and empathize about their moral and social duties in life and help police by becoming their eyes and ears and provide safe and secure environment to others as well as for themselves,” she added.