Resentment rising, BJP govt has no vision for people: Akhilesh

Accusing the BJP government of failing to fulfil “even a single promise”, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said it should release a “reason document” instead of a “vision document”. He alleged that the government had no vision for the people, pointing out that no power plant had been set up in the state. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo)

“The BJP government has failed on every front. They have resorted to corruption, loot and dishonesty for nine years. The government is a failure, be it law and order, flood control, education, health or development. All records of inflation, unemployment and corruption have been broken,” Akhilesh said.

He claimed there was “huge resentment” among people due to the politics of “hatred and discrimination” and that injustice and atrocities were at their peak.

“People have understood the BJP government’s negative style of functioning. The atmosphere is against the BJP and people are ready to overthrow the government, which is afraid of facing the public,” he added.

Yadav alleged that the BJP was once again planning to deceive the public by showing false dreams, saying it could not even fill potholes or build a dam to prevent floods. He further alleged that no district-level hospital had been set up in nine years, the health system was in poor shape, and ambulance services had been ruined.

“Schools are being closed as the BJP government is conspiring to deprive the poor of education. All government institutions are being sold to private entities, while there are no jobs,” the SP chief said.