close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Residents oppose LDA’s plan to sell park’s land

Residents oppose LDA’s plan to sell park’s land

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 24, 2023 10:04 AM IST

Residents of Lucknow Development Authority’s Kanpur road colony have put up posters on their houses with an announcement to sell them to oppose the development authority’s plan to hand over a portion of the 60,000 sq feet park’s land to a developer.

Residents of Lucknow Development Authority’s Kanpur road colony have put up posters on their houses with an announcement to sell them to oppose the development authority’s plan to hand over a portion of the 60,000 sq feet park’s land to a developer.

(Sourced photo)
(Sourced photo)

Residents of sector D-1, LDA colony, Kanpur road, are opposing the LDA’s decision to sell a large part of the park’s land to a developer.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In the original layout of the colony, the development authority had earmarked 60,000 sq feet land for a park.

Residents have handed over a memorandum to the vice chairman of the LDA opposing any change in the original layout.

Girish Mishra, a resident of the colony, pointed out that in 2013 also the development authority had tried to sell the park’s land to a developer, but due to stiff opposition by locals, the LDA had to drop the proposal.

Residents are also planning to take up the issue with the BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out