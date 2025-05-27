Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Resolves public grievances promptly: U.P. CM

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
May 27, 2025 09:01 PM IST

Yogi strictly instructed officials that negligence in addressing public problems would not be tolerated under any circumstances

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on Tuesday. The CM heard the grievances and demands of some 250 visitors who had gathered to meet him as he emphasised the importance of redressing public grievances promptly and satisfactorily.

Yogi Adityanath during Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur on May 27. (HT photo)

Yogi strictly instructed officials that negligence in addressing public problems would not be tolerated under any circumstances. Among the attendees was a differently-abled priest, Gopal Das, from Tada Raipur village in Kannauj district. Serving as the priest of a Hanuman temple, he appealed to the CM to help remove hurdles in the construction of the temple.

Yogi assured him that an investigation would be conducted and appropriate, fair action would be taken. Later, he participated in the foundation day celebrations of Manokamna Siddhi Shri Ram Janki and Lord Hanuman Temple near the Gorakhnath Temple.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Resolves public grievances promptly: U.P. CM
