Restaurant owner dies days after being shot at in UP’s Lucknow

Three days after he was allegedly shot at and injured by two people over some reasons yet to be ascertained, a 47-year-old restaurateur succumbed to his injuries at the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University here on Sunday morning, police said.

The victim, Jaswinder Singh aka Romi, ran a restaurant, Chik Chik, which served non-vegetarian food. He was shot at and injured by two car-borne assailants at the cash counter of his restaurant located in Chander Nagar area under Alambagh police station on Wednesday midnight, said assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Alambagh, DK Singh.

He further said a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged against the two people identified as Neeshu and Jaspreet on the basis of the victim’s statement given to police before his death.

As per the ACP, Romi had suffered a bullet wound on his chest and had been undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of King George Medical University since then. He said the FIR would now be altered into the IPC Section 302 for murder. He said two suspects had been taken into custody and efforts were on to arrest the attackers.

Another police officer privy to the investigation said the police had recovered two empty shells from the crime scene and collected the footage of the CCTV installed at the restaurant in which the incident had been recorded.

“Before his death, Romi had mentioned the names of Neeshu and Jaspreet in his statement. Neeshu is said to be illegal liquor supplier while Jaspreet runs a medicine shop,” he said and added that “The exact reason behind the attack is still not ascertained.”

The officer said three teams, including the crime team of deputy commissioner of police, central and electronic surveillance teams had been deployed to trace the assailants.