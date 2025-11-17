Restore Sambhal’s ancient pilgrimage sites, wells: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to develop Sambhal in a phased manner, emphasising that the district’s development is a key government priority. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to develop Sambhal in phased manner. (File)

Chairing a meeting at his residence to review ongoing development works and the law-and-order situation in Sambhal, the chief minister directed officials to restore the ancient pilgrimage sites and traditional wells in the first phase, and focus on developing a museum and light-and-sound facilities in the second phase.

He also instructed officials to act promptly on the construction of a district court, jail and PAC unit in Sambhal.

The chief minister reviewed the performance of various departments, including revenue, home, justice, charitable works, PWD, tourism and culture, and urban development.

Pointing out that Sambhal has 68 pilgrimage sites and 19 wells, Yogi said the government is working to identify and restore them. He asked the local administration to accelerate development projects, adding that all departmental offices should be housed within an integrated complex.

Officials informed the chief minister that 93% of the land required for residential and non-residential buildings had been acquired. Yogi instructed them to prepare the DPR and expedite the remaining work.

He called for speeding up land acquisition for the construction of the district court, jail and PAC establishment. Land acquisition, road construction and the development of public amenities should also be taken up near Sambhal’s major pilgrimage sites along the 24 Kosi Parikrama route, he said.

Reviewing the progress of the Mahishmati river revival project, the chief minister said rivers are lifelines and must be conserved. He instructed that revival works be accelerated under the Namami Gange project.

Yogi also reviewed projects under the Vandan Yojana, Mukhyamantri Vaishwik Nagarodaya Yojana, Funeral Site Development Scheme, Urban Water Development Scheme, Lake/Pokhara/Talaab Scheme and the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Urban Development Scheme. All development works should be completed quickly, he said.

He further directed officials to expedite the construction of the CBG plant facility, which will convert organic waste into compressed biogas.