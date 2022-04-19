‘Retaining wall’ of Ram temple to be ready by monsoon

The Ram temple construction committee on Monday decided to expedite construction work of ‘retaining wall’ of the temple and complete the work before monsoon.

Nripendra Misra, chairman of the committee reviewed the construction work of the wall at a meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The retaining wall is being constructed from the western part of the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

It is being constructed 12 metres below the surface and will be around 11 metres above the surface.

This wall is being constructed to check the meandering stream of river Saryu that flows below the Ram Janmabhoomi. The retaining wall will protect the Ram temple from the changing course of the river.

Engineers of Larsen and Toubro and Tata Consulting Engineers informed Misra that around 85 metres of the retaining wall, out of proposed 300 metres, has been constructed.

In view of monsoon scheduled in May-June, Misra directed engineers to expedite construction work of the wall.