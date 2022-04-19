‘Retaining wall’ of Ram temple to be ready by monsoon
The Ram temple construction committee on Monday decided to expedite construction work of ‘retaining wall’ of the temple and complete the work before monsoon.
Nripendra Misra, chairman of the committee reviewed the construction work of the wall at a meeting.
The retaining wall is being constructed from the western part of the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.
It is being constructed 12 metres below the surface and will be around 11 metres above the surface.
This wall is being constructed to check the meandering stream of river Saryu that flows below the Ram Janmabhoomi. The retaining wall will protect the Ram temple from the changing course of the river.
Engineers of Larsen and Toubro and Tata Consulting Engineers informed Misra that around 85 metres of the retaining wall, out of proposed 300 metres, has been constructed.
In view of monsoon scheduled in May-June, Misra directed engineers to expedite construction work of the wall.
-
Dumping of industrial waste in Buddha Nullah: NGOs seek FIR against PPCB chief engineer, Ludhiana dyeing industry
Punjab Pollution Control Board's failure to tackle dumping of untreated industrial waste in the Buddha Nullah has drove NGOs up the wall. Members of different NGOs under the banner of Public Action Committee on Monday submitted a police complaint seeking FIR against the PPCB chief engineer Gulshan Rai, other concerned officials and industrialists for polluting the drain. The water is used for irrigation purposes. (police quote awaited)
-
5 workers die after inhaling gas at fish processing factory in Mangaluru
Five employees of a fish processing unit in Mangaluru died, and three are undergoing treatment after inhaling toxic fumes from one of the tanks, police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Sri Ulka fish processing unit in Bajpe on Sunday night. While three of them died inside the tank, two died at the hospital, said police. All victims are natives of West Bengal, police said.
-
8-year-old found dead in Chikhali, Pimpri-Chinchwad police question eight people
The Pimpri Chinchwad police are questioning eight people in the murder case of an 8-year-old boy who was found in an unoccupied accommodation on Sunday night. His father owns a grocery store in Chikhali area. A case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chikhali police station when he was reported missing. Senior police inspector Vasant Babar of Chikhali police station is investigating the case.
-
Riverfront development project: Activists raise issues of monetisation of excess land, change in land use
PUNE As more issues are being raised by city-based NGOs against the over ₹2,000 crore riverfront development project for the Mula-Mutha, the Pune Municipal Corporation has been putting out clarifications to gain the public's confidence. However the PMC has responded to this question saying that no land will be handed over for real estate development. In addition to plantations, the project also includes building parks and gardens, samadhis, ghats, food courts and other public facilities.
-
19-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Pune, one held
A 19-year-old pedestrian boy was killed in a hit-and-run by a truck in the early hours of Sunday at Katraj. The truck driver, who had fled the spot, was arrested by the police. The a resident of Katraj, victim Amol Tanaji Gaikwad is a native of Solapur and comes from an economically weak family, according to the police. The accused has been identified as Santoshnagar area of Katraj, 39, Bhagwan Rangnath Panjanjal.
