Retd rly man having 2 wives kills live-in partner in UP’s Jhansi, burns body in trunk

In a grisly murder case, a retired railway employee, who is married to two women, allegedly killed another woman with whom he was in a live-in relationship nearly a week ago in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district, concealed her body inside a blue trunk and later burnt it using coal and wood, police said on Sunday. The murder came to light after the driver of the loader, which the accused had allegedly hired to dispose of the trunk, alerted police. (For Representation)

The chilling murder, which was committed in Sipri Bazar area of Jhansi, came to light after the driver of the loader, which the accused identified as Ram Singh, 62, had allegedly hired to dispose of the trunk, alerted police after he sensed something fishy late on Saturday night, they added. The victim was identified as Preeti, 32. The police found ashes, coal and some burnt bones inside the trunk while the accused had fled.

As per police, the accused has two wives having the same name Gita. While one lives in Nandanpura, the other one lives near the city Kotwali. Later on, he developed a relationship with Preeti. The police said the accused had arranged a rented house for the live-in partner in Lehar Gaon falling under Sipri Bazar police station where he murdered her.

Preeti, though married and lived with her husband near ITI, used to often stay with the accused in the rented house. Circle officer, city, Laxmikant Gautam said the accused’s second wife Gita revealed that Singh had murdered his live-in partner about a week ago as she had been constantly demanding money from him. He then allegedly burnt the body with the help of his minor son after placing the body inside a big blue trunk.

The police later reached the deceased woman’s rented house where a stove was found in the courtyard outside the room. Police suspect that the accused burned the woman’s body parts on this stove following her murder.

“The body had completely turned into ashes with few bones remaining. His son is also suspected of helping his father in disposing of the body. A case of murder has been lodged against the accused who is on the run. Several police teams have been formed to nab him,” the CO said.