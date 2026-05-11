Retired inspector duped of over ₹85 lakh in online trading scam

: A retired police inspector from Lucknow has alleged that he was duped of more than ₹85 lakh by a suspected cyber fraudster who posed as a Gurugram-based businesswoman and lured him into investing in an online trading scheme promising high returns. (Pic for representation)

Brijesh Yadav, inspector at cyber police station, said an FIR had been registered under relevant BNS and IT Act sections and further investigation was underway.

According to the complaint, the victim, Badri Narayan, a resident of Khargapur area, received a message on WhatsApp on October 1, 2025, from a woman identifying herself as Divya Sharma.

The complainant alleged that the woman claimed to be the owner of a Gurugram-based company named “Arvan Leather Lab” and remained in regular contact with him for nearly a week before introducing him to online trading and investment opportunities.

Police said the woman allegedly convinced the retired inspector that he could earn substantial profits through online trading platforms. Over time, she also developed personal rapport with him by discussing family matters and claiming she was unmarried.

According to the FIR, the accused even proposed a marriage alliance with the complainant’s son, which further strengthened his trust in her.

Believing her claims, the retired inspector allegedly transferred money in multiple installments through different bank accounts and UPI transactions. The total amount transferred was ₹85,45,614, police said.

The complainant alleged that while the trading platform continued to display profits, no actual money was ever returned to him. Later, the woman allegedly stopped responding to calls and messages.

The victim has expressed suspicion that an organised cyber fraud syndicate may be operating fake online trading websites to trap people and siphon off investment money.