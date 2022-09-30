‘Revamp work at Alamnagar station in full swing; to be completed by October’

“The revamp work of the Alamnagar station at Rajajipuram area of Lucknow, at a cost of approximately ₹32 crores will be completed by the end of October or the first month of November,” said Suresh Kumar Sapara, divisional railway manager (DRM), Northern Railway (NR), Lucknow on Thursday. The project was sanctioned in 2018-19.

“The revamp work of the station is in full swing and near completion. It is also going to be converted into a satellite station,” he said.

“A satellite railway station is like any other station having similar facilities to the main station. The only difference is the location. Unlike the main railway station in the city, satellite stations are farther away, in less congested areas, so trains can end and originate from them without congesting the main station. After the work is done, the station will serve its purpose of decongesting the Charbagh railway station,” he added.

Facilities

Earlier, Alamnagar station and its platform did not have basic facilities including a shed, parking, waiting rooms, etc. However, the new 21000 sqft building, ahead of platform 1 upper, has a class waiting room, a VIP lounge, ladies and gents separate waiting rooms, a concourse, and a refreshment room among other amenities. In addition, there is a two-wheeler and three-wheeler parking area, a toilet block, etc. “Platform No 1, which was earlier the home platform has been converted into an island platform,” said Sapara.

Strategic relevance

Alamnagar is the first station from Lucknow towards Moradabad located around 7 km from Charbagh. It has the potential to serve about 10 per cent of the area of Lucknow city. After the completion of the revamp, it will help decongest the traffic heading towards Moradabad, said officials. Recently, the double line between Alamnagar station and Utrathiya station in Lucknow was completed in January for the better movement of cargo trains which was earlier a single line.