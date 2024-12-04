Revenue cases should not remain pending: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the revenue department to seek explanation from all divisional commissioners and district magistrates whose performance is unsatisfactory in the disposal of land dispute and revenue cases. The CM said all DMs should regularly review disposal of cases at tehsil level while divisional commissioners should regularly review disposal of cases in districts of their divisions. (File Photo)

In a review meeting held on Wednesday, the CM directed the officers that revenue cases related to the common man, like mutation, measurement, land use change, inheritance, etc should not remain pending under any circumstances. “Settlement should be done within the stipulated time limit,” he said.

He said all the DMs should regularly review the disposal of cases at tehsil level while divisional commissioners should regularly review disposal of cases in all districts of their divisions. “Officers should find out how many applications are pending. They should get the reasons of pendency and fix accountability of the officer concerned. Strictest action should be taken against officers/employees who submit false/misleading reports about pendency of the revenue cases,” the CM said.

Reviewing pending revenue cases related to measurement, land use, declaration of non-agricultural land, the CM ordered to seek clarification from the DMs who had not disposed of the cases on schedule and the districts where there was large pendency of cases.

In an earlier review meeting, the CM had directed officers to launch a special drive in all districts for the disposal of revenue related matters as well as land dispute cases.

The state government moved into action mode after the killing of six people in a group clash over a land dispute in Fatehpur village located in Deoria on October 2, 2023.