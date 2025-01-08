Revision of electoral rolls: UP women outnumber men in getting names registered

LUCKNOW Women took the lead over men in getting their names registered on the electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh. The special summary revision of the voter list campaign organised by Election Commission of India (ECI) in 403 assembly constituencies from October 29, 2024 to December 12, 2024 saw 9,94,792 women getting their names registered on the electoral rolls in comparison to 8,90,546 men. The ECI on Tuesday released the voters’ list of UP. The number of voters increased from 15.025 crore to 15.35 crore. Male voters include 8,18,38,679 crore, female voters 7,16,92,507 and third gender voters 6,244. (Pic for representation)

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), UP, Navdeep Rinwa said the large enrolment of women led to the improvement of UP’s gender ratio by 2 points, from 874 against 1000 male voters to 876.

During the voter registration campaign, the focus of the ECI was also on the enrollment of the eligible physically challenged people, women, homeless, transgenders, sex workers, particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG) and youths, said Rinwa.

The names of 18,85,446 new voters were included during the revision campaign while the names of 8,61,147 voters were removed from the voter lists, of which 3.07 lakh had died, 3.96 lakh had shifted and 1.48 lakh names were found repeated in the list. A total of 10.24,299 voters increased in the state during the campaign.

During the campaign, 4.84 lakh voters in the age group of 18-19 years were added taking the total young voters’ ratio to 25.68% of the total voters in the state. A total of 12.83 lakh physically challenged voters were identified in the state.

The CEO said the final published voter list will be displayed for the general public at all polling stations for a week. The voter list will also be available on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer/District Election Officer, through which voters can see their name and can also get information by calling on toll-free number 1950 and through the Voter Helpline App, he said.

People can also check name in the voter list by contacting the booth level officer.

If the name of any voter is not on the updated published voter list, then he can get his name added through online/offline medium such as booth level officer, office of electoral registration officer, voter registration centre and https://voterportal.eci.gov.in or https://voters.eci.gov.in or voter helpline app etc. and can also check his name, Rinwa said

The voters who will be eligible on April 1, July 1 and October 1, can fill Form 6 to get their name included on the voter list, he said.