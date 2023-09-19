Revolutionary step towards women empowerment: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill is a “revolutionary” step towards women empowerment.

This timeless decision, which will give their rights to half the country’s population and make Indian democracy more strong and participatory, will play a big role in building a ‘developed India’, said Adityanath. (File Photo)

The government introduced the bill to provide 33% reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. It is the first bill to be introduced in the new Parliament building.

In a post on X, Adityanath said the introduction of the bill is a matter of pride for India, which is a great democracy. “The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam presented in the Lok Sabha by respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is an epoch-making step towards women empowerment,” he stated.

“Hearty congratulations to the entire mother power! This timeless decision, which will give their rights to half the country’s population and make Indian democracy more strong and participatory, will play a big role in building a ‘developed India’. Hearty thanks Prime Minister!,” he added.

Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the bill in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. Arjun Ram Meghwal said that once the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is passed, the number of seats for women in Lok Sabha will increase to 181.