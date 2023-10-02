Rich tributes paid to Gandhi, Shastri on their birth anniversary

Mahatma Gandhi and Bharat Ratna former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri had majorly contributed to the progress of India, said Prof RK Dhiman, director of Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute and Hospital during a programme held on the campus on Monday. Orchestra plays patriotic songs at Lucknow University on Monday. (HT)

The faculty and staff of the institute took an oath to follow the path of non-violence. Chief medical superintendent Dr Anupam Verma, medical superintendent Dr Devashish Shukla, HoD radiotherapy Dr Sharad Singh, Dr Pramod Gupta and staff were present on the occasion.

On Gandhi and Shastri Jayanti, the Lucknow University vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai along with the entire university fraternity paid heartfelt tributes to both the great personalities. The students presented a play on the theme of ‘Gandhiji - Ahimsa Parmo Dharma’ and thereafter a cultural orchestra band was inaugurated which made the entire campus resound with patriotic songs played on western tunes.

The live drama version of Gandhiji’s freedom struggle enthralled everyone. Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye Je, Sabarmati Ke Sant, Vande Mataram etc., and many patriotic songs created an overwhelming patriotic feeling among everyone present in the audience. Many academic and administrative officers along with the dean of all faculties and heads/ co-ordinator and students witnessed the mega presentations.

