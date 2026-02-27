Ride was smooth, remarkably stable at 501 kmph: Yogi boards SCMAGLEV train in Japan

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had a first -hand experience riding the advanced SCMAGLEV (Superconducting Magnetic Levitation) high-speed train in Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture on Thursday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath takes a ride in SCMAGLEV train, in Yamanashi on Thursday. (ANI)

In a post on X, the chief minister said, “You can see that I was travelling at 501 km/h. Experienced Japan’s advanced SCMAGLEV train in Yamanashi... the ride was smooth and remarkably stable even at extraordinary speed, reflecting Japan’s commitment to innovation and long-term infrastructure excellence.”

Yogi Adityanath also posted a video clip of the journey on X.

“The SCMAGLEV train is not merely a symbol of speed, but also an example of a clean, energy-efficient, and precise mobility system. This technology has the potential to provide a new direction to global transportation systems in the coming years,” he said.

During the journey, senior officials from Yamanashi were also present.

Praising Japan’s innovation-driven approach, he said that when technology progresses at such speed, the future feels closer than ever before.

Developed by the Central Japan Railway Company, this advanced system uses superconducting magnets to lift and propel the train above the tracks. By eliminating friction, the technology allows for speeds exceeding 600 km/h, having previously set a world record of 603 km/h in 2015.

In Yamanashi, Adityanath also viewed the world renowned Mount Fuji. Recognised as Japan’s highest mountain peak and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Mount Fuji is regarded as a symbol of resilience, discipline and spiritual balance.

The chief minister said that the majestic Mount Fuji represents Japan’s timeless beauty and cultural pride, and witnessing it on a bright and clear day was a moment of good fortune for him.

UTTAR PRADESH CM VISITS ADVANCED HYDROGEN PLANT

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited an advanced hydrogen energy plant in Yamanashi Prefecture in Japan and closely observed the power-to-gas system operating there, obtaining detailed information about its functioning from experts.

This system converts electricity generated from renewable energy sources such as solar and wind into hydrogen, which is then used for fuel, energy storage and clean transportation.

This process helps reduce carbon emissions and contributes to environmental protection.

Appreciating the initiative taken in Yamanashi, the chief minister said, “Green hydrogen can become a crucial foundation of future energy. It represents an effective model for clean energy and green development. The Uttar Pradesh government is also taking concrete steps to promote green hydrogen, solar energy and other clean energy sources.”

Industrial investment, research and new technologies are being encouraged in the state so that Uttar Pradesh can become self-reliant in the energy sector and environmentally responsible, he added.

YAMANASHI GOVERNOR PROPOSES TO VISIT UTTAR PRADESH IN AUGUST WITH 200 CEOs

Kotaro Nagasaki, the governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, will visit Uttar Pradesh in August along with a delegation of 200 Japanese CEOs. Nagasaki proposed the visit during discussions with chief minister Yogi Adityanath who welcomed it.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in industry, tourism and vocational education.

The Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur is being developed as a Centre of Excellence in green hydrogen, Adityanath said.

The Yamanashi governor’s proposed visit with 200 Japanese CEOs is expected to give a fresh momentum to industrial investment and partnerships in the state.