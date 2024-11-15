Riot of colour marks Janjati Utsav opening in Lucknow

It was no less than a riot of colour when tribals turned up in the best of their ethnic finery, on the first day of five-day Antarrashtriya Janjati Bhagidari Utsav. Tribals from across the country performed at Antarrashtriya Janjati Bhagidari Utsav in Lucknow on Friday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

The festival began at the UP Sangeet Natak Akademi on Friday, and has been organised by Janjatiya Vikas Vibhag, UP Lok evam Janjati Sanskriti Sansthan and UP Sangeet Natak Akademi to celebrate the 150th Birth Anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda.

The food and fair organised as part of the festival will remain open from 11am – 9 pm while the cultural programmes will be held from 5-8pm daily.

Artistes from 22 states will be seen performing during the festival. Mongo dance – Bakarwal (Jammu and Kashmir), Singhi Cham dance (Sikkim), Ghudka dance (Odisha), Songi Mukhaute dance (Maharashtra), Mati Maandari dance (Chhatisgarh), Langa/Mangniwar song (Rajasthan), Bhapang (Rajasthan), Bhonpa Bhonpi, Ravan Hatya and Morchang (Rajasthan), Terahtali dance (Rajasthan), Fugdi/ Siddhi dance (Karnataka), Ramdhol dance (Madhya Pradesh), Garadbaja (UP), Nagmtiya dance (UP), Changli dance (UP), among others.

A Been performance and Kathputali show were held on day one.

As many as 75 stalls of traditional weaves, tribal arts and crafts and food items from a few states are a part of the festival. From Maheshwari sarees of MP to Madhubani paintings of Bihar, winter clothing items from Sikkim are part of the stalls. A special stall ‘Pothi Ghar’ displaying dalit and tribal literature is also part of the event.

Geeta Sharma, 40, a software engineer, who was on her way back home stopped to watch performances at the festival. “I saw the decorated lanes leading to the Akademi. As I entered, I was enchanted by the colourful attire and performances of the tribals from different states. Programmes like this help in creating a bridge between cultures,” said Sharma.