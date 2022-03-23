Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Rising again: 61 new Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh
Rising again: 61 new Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh

According to the data Covid cases are rising gradually after a considerable fall. On March 22, there were 44 new cases and on March 21, Uttar Pradesh reported 54 new cases, while on March 20 there were 11 new Covid cases.
In the past 24 hours, 80 patients recovered in the state. (Pic for representation)
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 11:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: The number of fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh went up on Wednesday, as 61 more people tested positive for the infection, even as the number of children between 12 -15 years who took Covid vaccine dose crossed the one lakh mark.

“In the past 24 hours, 80 patients recovered in the state. Till now 20,46,249 patients have recovered,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health in a press statement.

Till 7 pm, a total 143251 children between 12 and 15 years had taken their first dose of Covid vaccine. There are over 84 lakh children in this age group. UP has till now administered 29,71,27,216 doses of vaccine, including 165709003 first doses and 129048160 second doses.

“The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of international doctors.

According to the data Covid cases are rising gradually after a considerable fall. On March 22, there were 44 new cases and on March 21 the state reported 54 new cases while on March 20 there were 11 new Covid cases. Over 7000 vaccination centres are running vaccination drive in the state.

