Rising Covid cases in U.P.: 14 districts lose ‘zero active cases status’ in a month

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, 14 districts lost their ‘zero active Covid-19 cases’ status.

According to data from the state health department, on May 14, there were 14 districts with zero active Covid-19 cases. While 14 districts lost their ‘zero active Covid-19 cases status’ a few districts made an entry into this category.Kaushambi has maintained its status and has zero active cases at present too while Badaun, Kasganj, Mau, Muzaffarnagar, Rampur and Mahoba are new entries into this category.

The are 14 districts that had a ‘zero active cases’ status on May 14 include Balia that currently has two cases and Amethi with four cases.

Similarly, Balrampur district now has one case, Bhadohi has three cases, Chikrakoot has six cases, Deoria has 13 cases, Etah has two cases, Hathras has one case, Kanpur Dehat has one case, Mirzapur has two cases, Sant Kabir Nagar has two cases, Pilibhit has seven cases, Shahjahanpur has 16 cases and Shrawasti has two cases.

“Covid-19 cases are not just rising in cities like Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar but also coming up from cities where there were no cases till a few days before. This means irresponsible travelling is being done by commuters who do not follow Covid-19 protocol,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

For the past four days, Uttar Pradesh has reported over 200 cases and for the past two days over 250 new Covid-19 cases have been reported. While five districts have one active Covid-19 case each, nine other districts have two active Covid-19 cases each, two districts have three active Covid-19 cases and six districts have four cases each. A majority of these cases were reported in the past 10 days and there are 1,390 active Covid-19 cases in the state at present.