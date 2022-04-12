Rising prices of fuel and other services affecting wedding preparations in Prayagraj

Rising prices of fuel and other essential commodities are burning a hole in the pockets of those who are planning the marriages of their loved ones during the forthcoming wedding season set to kick-start from April 14 and continue till July 9.

Because of the rising prices of different items, including commercial LPG, vegetables and other items used in the marriages, the hotels and those in the business of catering have raised the prices by around 20%. The owners of marriage halls and guest houses of the city also have increased the rent of the property by round 10% to 20%.

Because of the hike, the families gearing up to host weddings have to now pay an amount of anything from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh more as compared to what they would have paid last year. Even the cooks and their teams have increased their charges as compared to last six months.

Guest house owner of Salori locality of Sangam city, Manoj Kumar Prajapati said “The cooks and helpers have increased their charges. As a result, we too have to charge more from the customers.”

However, those who have already booked the marriage hall and fixed the rates of the items being served in the menu and the decoration etc are a bit lucky. The guest house owners are not asking for more money owing to already agreed prices for services but they themselves are incurring the loss because of the sudden price rice of various commodities in the last two months.

A guest house owner and president of Civil Lines Udyog Vyapar Mandal Neeraj Jaiswal said, “Rates of diesel, edible oil etc have all increased because of which the old bookings for marriages made many weeks in advance are resulting in losses for us.”

Some of the marriage hall owners have made up the losses by making few changes in the menu but that is only after the consultation with the groom or bride sides.

“There are only few people who understand the problem and are ready to make slight changes in the menu otherwise it is nothing but a loss for us. But now for those who are coming for new bookings, we have increased the prices,” said Raunak Gupta, proprietor of a Civil Lines hotel.

Secretary of Allahabad tent decorators and caterer’s welfare association Ramji Jaiswal said, “Now the commercial LPG is costing around ₹2400 whereas last year it was just around Rs1750. Likewise, the rates of vegetables, cooking oil etc have all increased. Even those offering DJ and road light services have also increased their rates by around 15 to 20% and thus we don’t have any other option but to increase the rates of the items and services associated with the marriage ceremony.”

It is not only the prices of marriage hall and other associated services but the rates of beauty parlours and those selling beauty products have also increased. Likewise, the decorators have also increased the rates.

“I had booked a marriage hall located at MG Road of the city for my sister’s marriage in November last year. Although my family members were saying, that was too early but now watching the situation around, they are all praising my decision,” said Manas Sharma, a resident of Allahpur locality of Prayagraj.