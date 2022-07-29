Rivers rising: CM Yogi tells officers to remain alert

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In a tweet, the chief minister’s office said the district administration officers should keep watch on the situation round the clock. In case of any disaster, arrangement should be made for safety and rescue of the people.
Published on Jul 29, 2022
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district administrations to remain on the alert after rise in the water level of major rivers was reported in various districts.

According to the report of the UP irrigation and water resources department, river Ganga is flowing above danger mark in Badaun district, Sharda above danger mark at Paliakalan in Lakhimpur Kheri district and Saryu is flowing above danger level near Elgin Bridge in Barabanki district.

After rainfall in various districts, the water level of rivers Gandak, Rapti, Rohin and Yamuna also maintained an increasing trend, though the rivers were flowing below the danger level.

In a tweet, the chief minister’s office said the district administration officers should keep watch on the situation round the clock. In case of any disaster, arrangement should be made for safety and rescue of the people.

