RJD-Congress alliance a ‘factory of crime’: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hit out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal-Congress alliance, calling it a “factory of crime and a hurdle to development” while campaigning for the Bihar assembly polls.

He warned the people of Bihar, saying these parties were once again preparing to rob them of their rights.

These were the very parties that had turned Bihar into a “kidnapping industry,” where crime and corruption defined power, said Yogi, who is among the BJP’s star campaigners, as he addressed three election rallies in Raghunathpur, Shahpur and Buxar. He also reminded people of the fodder scam.

Targeting the RJD candidate from Raghunathpur (Siwan), Adityanath pointed out he was notorious across the state, country and even abroad for his family’s criminal legacy. The RJD’s Raghunathpur candidate Osama Shahab is the son of former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin.

Adityanath’s first rally was in Raghunathpur in support of NDA candidates Vikas Kumar Singh and Vishnudev Paswan (Darauli). The second was in Shahpur for BJP candidate Rakesh Ranjan Ojha, followed by a third in Buxar for NDA candidates former IPS officer Anand Mishra (Buxar), Rahul Singh (Dumraon) and Hulas Pandey (Brahmapur)

“When they wanted to loot the people, they extinguished the lanterns. The Congress and the RJD not only robbed the poor of their rights but also deprived the cattle of fodder. Those who once plunged Bihar into darkness now wish to do so again,” he said. The lantern is the election symbol of the RJD, which is contesting the polls as part of the Mahagathbandhan that includes the Congress and the Left parties.

Yogi, according to a press release, highlighted the spiritual and historical significance of Buxar and said, “This land has always guided India’s spiritual destiny. In Treta Yuga, Maharishi Vishwamitra resolved to free the nation from terror, and from this very soil, Lord Ram established Ramrajya after destroying the forces of evil.” He said Buxar is poised once again to script a new era, free from terror, corruption, and the darkness symbolised by the lantern.

“The Congress claims that Lord Ram never existed. These are the same people who fired bullets at Ram devotees and talked about building a hospital instead of a temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi,” he said.

He said the BJP’s double-engine government has built the Rajarshi Dasharatha Medical College, the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, and, after 500 years, fulfilled the dream of constructing the grand Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya.

“Modiji has delivered on the promise, ‘Ram Lalla Hum Ayenge, Mandir Vahi Banyenge’, something the Congress and RJD could never do,” he added.

He said Uttar Pradesh has entered a new era of Ramrajya, where the poor are getting homes rather than criminals, and women’s safety is ensured.

“Those who steal from the poor or disrespect women will get a ticket straight to Yamraj’s house. Uttar Pradesh has shown the way, now it’s Bihar’s turn to follow,” he said. He said the construction of the Ram-Janaki Marg from Ayodhya to Sitamarhi, at a cost of ₹6,155 crore, is progressing rapidly, along with projects to connect Buxar with Lucknow and Delhi.

Speaking at a rally in Raghunathpur, he said, “The RJD candidate fielded from here is infamous not only in Bihar, but across the country and even abroad for his family’s criminal background. His name reflects this,’’ he remarked.

“In Uttar Pradesh, we have adopted a policy of zero tolerance toward crime and criminals — the same should now be implemented in Bihar,” he said.

Referring to Siwan’s past, he said, “There was a time when acid was poured on Chand Babu’s son. Criminals like these should never rise again.”

He called the RJD, the Congress, and the Samajwadi Party mafia lovers and said, “These people bow at the tombs of Babur and Aurangzeb but have bullets fired at devotees of Lord Ram. They talk of being with everyone, but their development is only for their families and the mafia.”

In Shahpur, Yogi targeted the Congress and RJD, saying, “Those who eat fodder meant for animals also swallow the rights of humans.”

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, 25 crore people have risen above poverty and are moving toward self-reliance,” he added.

Lalu sinned by arresting Advani during Ram Rath Yatra: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath charged Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad with having committed a “sin” by arresting BJP patriarch Lal Krishna Advani, who had taken out the Ram Rath Yatra, decades ago, an agency report said.

Adityanath made the remark on the campaign trail in Bihar, where he addressed three back-to-back rallies.